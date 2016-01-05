CARACAS Jan 5 Cameras zoomed in on First Lady
and lawmaker Cilia Flores as an opposition legislator accused
Venezuela's government of handing out diplomatic passports to
drug traffickers, an allusion to her two nephews on trial in the
United States on cocaine smuggling charges.
Another opposition legislator stood up and accused his
ruling Socialist Party counterparts of stealing money destined
for cancer medicines and food, both of which are running short
in the crisis-hit country.
For Venezuela's frustrated opposition supporters, the first
session of the National Assembly on Tuesday was a delightful
spectacle.
"We were all glued," said Gustavo Avila, 60, a waiter in an
Italian restaurant where televisions were switched from the
usual sports channel to one covering the hours-long legislative
session.
"Everything they said was true. We need a radical change,"
he added, complaining about shortages and crime.
The Democratic Unity coalition took control of Congress for
the first time in 16 years on Tuesday in a rowdy session that
included slogan-chanting and heckling. At one point, Socialist
Party deputies walked out over the alleged violation of
parliamentary rules.
While the opposition-led Congress has few powers to overhaul
President Nicolas Maduro's suffocating economic controls, it
plans to use its new perch to pile pressure on the government.
Tuesday's session, the first since Democratic Unity won
two-thirds of seats in elections in December, was just a taster
of much more significant challenges to come, the dominant bloc
says.
"Where did they spend Venezuela's money? We're going to
question all the ministers. And if we have to dismiss them, we
will!" said opposition lawmaker William Barrientos after the
session, relaxing on the terrace of a bar with his team.
SOCIALIST MINORITY
Taxi drivers cranked up their radios to listen, people in
bars and restaurants stopped to watch, and Venezuela's buzzing
social media tracked the sometimes tense session.
And for the first time in years, journalists were present.
The Socialist Party had banned reporters from accessing the
floor to interview lawmakers, a measure the new opposition
leadership dropped.
"It was very emotional to see television cameras and
journalists again," said opposition lawmaker Elias Matta, who
added that in past legislative periods state media shunned him
and his microphone was turned down.
The National Assembly television channel ANTV, which the
opposition said showed a blatant bias toward the ruling party,
used to have full control over congressional coverage.
"What swept through the National Assembly today was change.
The Socialists still don't understand that they're now a
minority. But time cures everything," Matta added with a smile.
