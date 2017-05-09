CARACAS May 9 Venezuela's opposition protests
on Wednesday may be the messiest in a six-week wave of unrest as
demonstrators prepare to throw feces at security forces, adding
to the customary rocks, petrol bombs and tear gas.
The new tactic has been dubbed the "Poopootov" in a play on
the Molotov cocktail often seen at streets protests in
Venezuela.
"They have gas; we have excrement," reads an image floating
around social media to advertise Wednesday's "Shit March."
With inflation in the high triple-digits, shortages of the
most basic medicines, and millions suffering food scarcity, the
country is undergoing a major crisis.
For weeks, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the
streets, angry at the government of unpopular President Nicolas
Maduro.
Some opposition sympathizers are appalled at the plans to
use feces, both animal and human, calling it an unsanitary and
inappropriate tactic even in the face of a government they
despise.
Many note that throwing feces could increase cases of
infectious diseases which are soaring due to the lack of
medicine as well as basic cleaning materials such as soaps and
disinfectant.
"POOPOOTOV COCKTAIL"
"The kids go out with just stones. That's their weapon. Now
they have another weapon: excrement," said a 51-year-old dentist
preparing containers of feces in her home for protesters to
launch at authorities.
"One of my patients is collecting excrement from her child,"
said the dentist, who asked not to be identified.
Messages have been going viral on Venezuelan WhatsApp groups
giving step-by-step instructions and advice on putting together
the Poopootov cocktails.
Some insist on avoiding glass containers to ensure that the
projectiles only humiliate troops rather than injure them.
With opposition leaders looking to bring frontline
government forces onside, given they too suffer from the
country's crisis, the strategy may backfire.
Many are thought to sympathize with protesters' complaints
about the economic situation but do not speak out for fear of
retaliation by authorities.
While the opposition coalition has remained quiet on the
strategy, some lawmakers have given it tacit acceptance.
"They use their weapons against us, so people are using what
they have," said lawmaker Rafael Guzman, who on Monday was seen
in the thick of tear gas throwing a canister back at security
forces.
