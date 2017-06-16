CARACAS, June 15 A commission of Venezuela's
opposition-controlled congress said on Thursday the government
overpaid $206 million for food imported from Mexico, stepping up
criticism of its handling of a scarcity crisis that charities
said is causing more malnutrition.
The congress' inspection commission said in a preliminary
report that between January and June the government bought 7
million boxes of basic foods like rice and cooking oil imported
from Mexico by middlemen, paying 55 percent above market prices.
The commission said the over-pricing of the food boxes known
as Claps was deliberate and called it corruption.
"This government is addicted to corruption. Not even the
hunger of Venezuelans stops it creating new ways to steal,"
lawmaker Carlos Paparoni said in the report.
Venezuela's Information Ministry did not respond to requests
for comment about the allegations but the government of
President Nicolas Maduro often says the congress is part of an
economic war aimed at toppling the government.
The Claps program for low-income families began to
incorporate products imported from Mexico and Brazil last year
amid shortages of Venezuelan products, a situation Maduro blamed
on businesses trying to destabilize his administration.
Venezuela is suffering chronic scarcity of basic food
products in supermarkets and it has become common to see
families scavenging for food in garbage. The Catholic charity
Caritas says acute malnutrition among infants had reached levels
that could be considered a humanitarian crisis.
With medicines also scarce, government figures show infant
mortality up 30 percent to 11,466 cases last year, while
maternal mortality jumped by 65 percent.
Angel Dorante, an opposition activist and former rice farmer
said he felt ashamed Venezuelan output had collapsed, blaming
nationalizations under late leader Hugo Chavez and lack of
fertilizers.
"They have completely destroyed the agricultural sector and
now we have to rely on food from abroad. How much is that
costing?" Dorante said in the town of Sabaneta, Chavez's
birthplace, displaying a Clap bag with rice labeled as produced
in the United States and flour and oil from Mexico.
According to the commission's report, the food imported from
Mexico was handled by Postar Intertrade Limited, registered in
Barbados and owned by Venezuelan businessman Samark Lopez. Lopez
was put on a U.S. Treasury Department blacklist in February for
alleged drug trafficking.
The products, some bought from a Mexican supermarket chain,
are packed in the port of Veracruz, the report said, calculating
that the actual cost per box should have been $12.44 including
shipping but that they were bought by the government for $42.
Lopez calls himself an acquaintance of Venezuelan Vice
President Tareck El Aissami, who also was on the Treasury
blacklist.
In a statement at the time Lopez denied being a drug
trafficker. He did not respond to an email request for comment
for this story.
Lopez' website says he has good contacts with the government
and that Postar is dedicated to building low cost housing in
Venezuela.
(Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by Bill Trott)