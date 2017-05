Nestor Reverol, General Commander of the Venezuelan National Guard, attending the annual state of the nation address by President Nicolas Maduro at the National Assembly in Caracas January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

CARACAS Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday named Nestor Reverol, a military general accused of drug crimes by the United States, as his new interior minister and removed his top economic official Miguel Perez from cabinet.

"I offer all my personal support, and as head of state, to him, and his family, after he has been attacked by the U.S. empire," Maduro said of Reverol, announcing a reshuffle of his top team during his weekly radio program.

