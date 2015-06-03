By Alexandra Ulmer
| CARACAS, June 3
CARACAS, June 3 Dissenting and former members of
Venezuela's ruling Socialist Party on Wednesday requested the
government investigate alleged multi-billion dollar frauds they
say have flourished under the South American OPEC country's
strict currency controls.
Marea Socialista, a small group of leftist intellectuals, as
well as fringe members of the Socialist Party, say corrupt
companies and complicit officials are gaming a currency system
designed to control imports ranging from foods to medicines.
Under the complex controls set up in 2003 by the late
Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, companies and individuals apply
for access to dollars at preferential exchange rates.
"Many bureaucrats and political operators took advantage of
this opportunity to bleed the country dry," said Nicmer Evans, a
leader of Marea Socialista, or "Socialist Tide", in front of the
comptroller's office in Caracas, where he and other dissenters
presented their demands and sought to showcase a new web page
for whistleblowers to denounce fraud.
The group estimates around $259 billion are unaccounted for
since the system's implementation. They say that estimate is
based on official data and public denunciations, including a
former central bank chief's estimate that as much as $20 billion
had been stolen in one year.
Pressure is mounting on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
to probe illegal activity, amid media reports the United States
is investigating senior Venezuelan officials for drug
trafficking, and recent allegations that an Andorran bank
facilitated about $4.2 billion in transfers related to
Venezuelan money laundering.
"Andorra represents just the leaves of the problem, we want
to get to the root," Evans said.
"REVOLUTION AT RISK"
Requests for comments from the government went unanswered.
Maduro's administration has in the past blamed corruption on
so-called "traitors to the revolution" and vowed to eradicate
malfeasance.
But frustration over the problem, as well as Maduro's
perceived lack of leadership amid a biting economic crisis, has
only deepened fragmentation within the "Chavista" bloc.
Marea Socialista itself recently left the ruling party,
though its application to become a separate entity was rejected
in May.
The group's critics say corruption is inherent to the
state-led system Chavez championed, and question why members did
not speak up earlier.
Socialist dissidents, however, argue that Chavez did his
best to eradicate corruption that has long plagued the oil-rich
nation, and say they are more vocal now because Maduro is not
taking a similarly firm hand.
"The republic is at risk" due to corruption, warned Ana
Elisa Osorio, a Chavez-era environment minister and member of
the Socialist Party who is pushing for investigations.
"The revolution is at risk."
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and
Paul Simao)