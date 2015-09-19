By Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS, Sept 19 Venezuela's opposition staged
small protests in the country's main cities on Saturday to decry
the near 14-year jail sentence handed to politician Leopoldo
Lopez and galvanize support for the December parliamentary
elections they are forecast to win.
Hardline opposition leader Lopez was convicted on Sept. 10
of inciting 2014 anti-government protests that led to violence
and killed 43 people.
Opposition activists rallied in Chacao, an affluent Caracas
district where Lopez was once mayor, to denounce what they
consider a sham trial and a sentence protestor Beatriz Plana
called "wicked."
Hundreds of activists chanted and waved flags, while some
paraded around with a mannequin representing judge Susana
Barreiros -- who sentenced Lopez -- holding a briefcase stuffed
with fake dollars.
"This sentence is the most unjust thing that has happened in
the country," said Nancy Suarez, 58, an English teacher who
showed cuts and bruises she attributed to being pushed during a
clash between Lopez supporters and government activists the day
he was sentenced.
"We're not scared, we want to fight for a free Venezuela.
People are sick of queuing up, of brazen theft, of corruption."
President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government, which says
Lopez is a U.S.-supported coup-plotter posing as a martyr, is
facing increasing discontent over the snowballing economic
crisis that has goods including toilet paper and cancer drugs
running short.
'VENEZUELA HASN'T WOKEN UP'
However, the opposition, fragmented and up against a
formidable state propaganda machine, is struggling to fully
capitalize on the malaise.
Though admired by some in the opposition, Lopez is seen by
wary moderates as an impetuous self-promoter whose 2014 protests
backfired. His sentencing, while condemned by the entire
opposition, failed to bring masses to the streets.
"Venezuela hasn't woken up yet, perhaps because of fear,"
said Frankys Henriquez, 36, a father of two who had never
protested before because he was scared of violence.
"The opposition needs to project itself more strongly, with
a better message," added Henriquez, who makes around 25,000
bolivares a month, or roughly $35 dollars on the black market.
Opposition campaigns have centered on freedom for jailed
politicians, rather than daily difficulties that have rendered
Venezuela an exhausting, dangerous, and costly place to live.
"What do you achieve with these rallies?" said Esteban
Salas, 32, who was walking around Chacao trying to buy scarce
international airfare tickets.
"The opposition doesn't reach people who are in the queues.
We have to wake people from their stupor."
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Editing by Franklin Paul)