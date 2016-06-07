By Girish Gupta and Daniel Kai
| CARACAS, June 7
CARACAS, June 7 Venezuelan security forces used
tear gas to block hundreds of opposition protesters on Tuesday
in the latest rally to demand a recall referendum to oust
socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles, who is championing the
push for a vote, was at the front of a crowd blocked by police
and National Guard troops when they tried to begin a march to
the national election board.
Officers fired several rounds of tear gas and sprayed an
unidentified liquid on Capriles and others. Demonstrators
chanted "I am hungry" and held up photos of jailed political
activists.
"We are not giving up. Our enemy is Maduro. The problem is
Maduro, not the National Guard," Capriles said at the scene.
Venezuela's opposition coalition won control of the National
Assembly legislature in elections last December, thanks to
public ire over a punishing economic crisis, and has vowed to
bring down Maduro this year.
But ruling Socialist Party officials say there is now not
time this year to organize the referendum, under the complicated
norms and steps involved in getting to a vote. They say the
opposition should have begun their drive in January instead of
April, and included thousands of fraudulent signatures of dead
people in an initial collection.
The opposition says a compliant election board, staffed
mainly by Maduro loyalists, is deliberately dragging its feet on
verifying a first batch of nearly 2 million signatures collected
to begin the process.
"The election board is obeying strict orders from President
Nicolas Maduro. We want (board president) Tibisay Lucena to see
herself as a citizen, not a politician, and see the situation of
the country," said one protester Maria Silva, 74.
"The children are dying of hunger and insecurity," Silva
added.
Should Maduro, 53, lose a vote and leave office this year, a
new presidential election would be held, but were he to exit in
2017, his vice president would take over. That would guarantee
continuity for the ruling "Chavismo" movement - named for
Maduro's late predecessor Hugo Chavez - for two more years.
As well as the opposition's street campaign, spontaneous
demonstrations and looting are becoming more common amid
worsening food shortages, frequent power and water cuts, and
inflation that is the highest in the world.
Maduro, a former bus driver and long-serving foreign
minister who narrowly won election to replace Chavez in 2013,
accuses Capriles and other opposition leaders of promoting
violence and seeking a coup with the help of the United States.
(Additional reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Diego Ore, writing
by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Tom Brown)