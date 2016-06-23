CARACAS, June 22 Venezuela's political
opposition said on Wednesday it
had collected the required number of valid signatures to begin a
recall referendum against President Nicolas Maduro, amid the
country's economic crisis.
The painstaking process of validating the signatures began
earlier this week. The electoral council has required that those
who signed for a recall vote against the 53-year-old president
return to polling stations to verify their signatures through
fingerprint detection.
"We've achieved the goal," said Carlos Ocariz, the opposition
governor of a Caracas district. "We have more than 236,000 valid
signatures."
The electoral council had rejected more than a quarter of the
nearly 2 million signatures collected by the opposition. It
requires 200,000 signatures to begin the process. Once
validated, the opposition must obtain 3.9 million signatures in
just three days.
If the electoral council considers the signatures valid, it
must call a referendum within 90 days. In order to push Maduro
out, more than 7.5 million must vote against him - the number
that voted for him in 2013, after the death of his predecessor
Hugo Chavez.
Critics say the government is stalling the process at the
behest of Maduro himself, who has said that the referendum will
not take place this year.
The timing is important because if Maduro loses a referendum
this year, the electoral council would call a new election which
polls indicate he would likely lose. Losing a referendum after
January, however, would mean Maduro would be replaced by his
vice president, effectively leaving the Socialist Party in
power.
The OPEC country is undergoing a severe economic and social
crisis. Food riots and lootings are taking place daily amid
shortages of basic foods and triple-digit inflation.
Maduro has struggled to maintain popularity amid the trouble
caused by tight currency and price controls as well as
Venezuela's heavy dependence on oil.
The government blames the problems on an "economic war"
waged by the opposition with a helping hand from Washington.
(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by
Sandra Maler)