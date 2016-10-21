CARACAS Oct 21 Venezuelan opposition leaders
said on Friday they were banned from leaving Venezuela, adding
to outrage over the suspension of their drive for a recall
referendum against unpopular socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.
Various opposition figures published a document purporting
to be from a court in Valencia state ordering eight people,
including opposition coalition leader Jesus Torrealba and
twice-presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, to stay in
Venezuela.
"They are wasting their time once again. Wait to hear what
we have to say in the next few hours," tweeted Capriles, who has
led the campaign for a plebiscite against Maduro.
"It's gratuitous aggression," added Torrealba.
The document published by the opposition leaders only
included a list of names and did not give reasons for the ban.
But it may be related to allegations by government officials
that the opposition used fraud in an initial signature drive
earlier this year to kick-start the referendum process.
That was the reason why Venezuela's electoral authority on
Thursday suspended the next phase of the referendum, citing
court orders. That sparked an outcry from opposition supporters
who accused the government of dictatorial tactics.
The oil-rich OPEC country is suffering an economic crisis
that has families skipping meals amid food shortages and
triple-digit inflation.
President Maduro, a former bus driver and union leader
elected three years ago to replace late leader Hugo Chavez, has
seen his popularity tumble in hand with the recession. He was
travelling to the Middle East on Friday.
(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne Editing by W Simon)