CARACAS Oct 26 Venezuela's opposition was to
hold nationwide rallies on Wednesday against unpopular socialist
President Nicolas Maduro, whom they accuse of morphing into a
dictator by preventing a plebiscite to remove him.
The oil-rich South American country is in the throes of a
crippling recession that has many poor families skipping meals
or surviving on starches amid scarce food and triple-digit
inflation.
The opposition coalition says Maduro must go before the
situation worsens, but Venezuela's electoral authorities last
week canceled a planned signature drive to hold a recall
referendum against him, citing fraud.
An outraged opposition said Maduro, a former bus driver and
union leader, had crossed the line.
It held a march led by women dressed in white on Saturday,
launched a political trial against him in Congress on Tuesday,
and was planning marches called the "Takeover of Venezuela" on
Wednesday.
"We're going to hit the street early with a clear and
different message, because there's been a coup here," said
opposition leader and two-time presidential candidate Henrique
Capriles. "Venezuela is in a dangerous situation."
With malaise rife in Venezuela's lines-filled streets, many
fear that blocking an electoral solution to the crisis will fan
social unrest.
"THE REVOLUTION WILL CONTINUE!"
Maduro, elected to replace late leader Hugo Chavez after his
death three years ago, counters it is in fact the opposition
vying for a coup beneath the veneer of peaceful protests.
"Some want to see Venezuela full of violence and divided," a
red-shirted Maduro told cheering supporters at a rally on
Tuesday, where he vowed to stand firm. "They won't return! The
revolution will continue!" he said, pumping his fist.
Opposition protests two years ago led to 43 deaths,
including security officials and both government and opposition
supporters.
As a result, some Venezuelans are wary of demonstrations or
see them as futile.
And Venezuela's poor have to prioritize the all-consuming
task of finding affordable food, while many remain skeptical of
the opposition, which has a reputation for elitism and whose
internal squabbles have for years been a boon for "Chavismo."
Still, the opposition estimates 1 million anti-government
protesters flooded Caracas early last month in the biggest
demonstration for over a decade.
In an echo of September's demonstration, many stores in
capital Caracas were set to remain shut while some parents
planned to keep their kids at home on Wednesday.
"We need change and we need to achieve it by taking to the
streets to tell the government we're sick of so much misery,"
said Licis Perez, a 48-year-old beautician in Caracas.
(Additional reporting by Corina Pons, Eyanir Chinea, and Diego
Ore; Editing by Girish Gupta, Alexandra Ulmer and Lisa Shumaker)