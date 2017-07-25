CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Venezuelan agents seize two more court appointees -opposition

(Corrects paragraph 6 to show business guild Fedecamaras backed the opposition on Tuesday, instead of Wednesday. The error first occurred in Update 2)

By Anggy Polanco and Andrew Cawthorne

CARACAS, July 25 (Reuters) - Two more people named to an alternative Supreme Court in defiance of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government were arrested on Wednesday by intelligence agents during a fast-escalating political showdown, the opposition said. Jesus Rojas and Zuleima Gonzalez were seized in central Anzoategui state, after another appointee Angel Zerpa's arrest at the weekend, the opposition-led National Assembly said.

Venezuela's majority-backed opposition is demanding Maduro abandon a Sunday election to create a controversial congress with powers to rewrite the country's constitution and override all other institutions.

Foes say that will institutionalize dictatorship by the ruling Socialist Party. But Maduro insists it is the only way to empower the people and bring peace after four months of anti-government unrest that have killed more than 100 people.

"The Constituent Assembly will be a blank check for the executive to decide everything," state prosecutor Luisa Ortega, who has broken with Maduro this year, told a local paper.

The main business guild Fedecamaras also backed the opposition, issuing a statement on Wednesday that called the coming weekend vote "unconstitutional and unnecessary."

"We demand the executive branch abandon its intention to impose a new constitution," said the group, which is hated by government supporters for its central role in a short-lived 2002 coup against Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez.

Facing intense foreign pressure including the threat of economic sanctions by U.S. President Donald Trump, Maduro has vowed the vote will go ahead despite "imperial" pressure.

"Usurpers"

He has called for the arrest of the 13 people named by the opposition to the alternative court last week, calling them "usurpers". The existing Supreme Court has consistently backed Maduro and shot down all measures by the opposition-led National Assembly.

The office of the vice presidency, which oversees state intelligence service Sebin, did not answer phone calls seeking comment on the latest reported arrests in Anzoategui.

Venezuela's opposition has called for a two-day strike from Wednesday at 6 a.m. (1000 GMT) to try and force Maduro to abandon the vote. Millions took part in a one-day strike last week, where five people died in clashes.

Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food on Tuesday in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, exacerbating already bulging lines at supermarkets and ATMS.

Some fretted they would not be able to find food and would lose money by being unable to work for two days.

"People are desperate, there's a lot of tension, one of the checkouts collapsed due to all the pressure in the line," said housewife Patricia Vargas, 41, exiting a supermarket.

Venezuela is undergoing a major economic crisis, with many suffering food shortages and runaway inflation in a fourth year of sharp recession.

Opposition leaders met late on Monday with former Spanish leader Jose Rodriguez Zapatero, who has been trying to mediate Venezuela's crisis.

The meeting at the house of Leopoldo Lopez, a prominent opposition leader recently granted house arrest after three years in jail, sparked rumors of a possible behind-the-scenes negotiation of Venezuela's crisis. (Additional reporting by Girish Gupta and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrew Hay)