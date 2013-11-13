CARACAS Nov 12 Venezuela's Congress on Tuesday
stripped an opposition deputy of parliamentary immunity over
corruption allegations, giving the ruling Socialist Party enough
votes to approve President Nicolas Maduro's request for decree
powers.
Maduro says he needs the expanded powers to fight corruption
and take on what he calls an "economic war" but critics insist
he already has ample power to crack down on graft and that he
plans to use decrees to persecute opposition rivals.
Legislator Maria Aranguren said the government trumped up
charges of embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a crime against
her as part of a witch hunt meant to obtain the last vote it
needed.
"I call on the government to at least pretend, don't be so
obvious, at least try to make this process look like" it is
about justice, she said, minutes before the vote.
Aranguren can no longer serve in Congress because after
having her parliamentary immunity stripped, she will be subject
to an investigation by the state prosecutor's office.
Aranguren was elected on the Socialist Party ticket but
joined the opposition last year. Her substitute deputy, whom the
opposition calls a government supporter, is expected to vote in
favor of the decree powers Maduro requested last month.
Government deputies countered that they were simply
following protocol after the chief state prosecutor won approval
from the Supreme Court to pursue charges against Aranguren.
The country's top prosecutor says an investigation turned up
signs Aranguren committed irregularities in the management of a
state company charged with maintaining a state-owned stadium,
adding the company failed to pay taxes and used the stadium for
events that were not part of its charter.
"We are not sentencing anyone. We are following a protocol
needed for a trial to continue," said pro-government deputy
Jesus Montilla.
Maduro, who narrowly won elections in April triggered by the
death of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, says the opposition
is to blame for soaring inflation and chronic product shortages
that he calls a Washington-backed economic war.
Over the weekend Maduro ordered troops to occupy a chain of
electronics stores accused of price gouging, creating panic
among investors who dumped the country's bonds on Tuesday.
Chavez won decree powers four times during his 14-year rule,
using them to issue close to 200 laws without the approval of
Congress, including a controversial land reform measure and an
overhaul of the country's oil industry regulations.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Bill Trott)