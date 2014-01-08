CARACAS Jan 8 After months of insults,
Venezuela's president and opposition leader on Wednesday shook
hands for the first time since their bitter election standoff
last year - at a meeting about chronic violent crime prompted by
the roadside murder of a popular beauty queen.
President Nicolas Maduro routinely calls Henrique Capriles a
"fascist" and "murderer", while the opposition leader has been
lambasting his rival as "incompetent" and "illegitimate" since
Maduro won April's disputed election by 1.5 percentage points.
Yet they put personal acrimony aside to greet each other
briefly during an emergency meeting called by Maduro with state
governors at the Miraflores presidential palace. Capriles is the
governor of Miranda state, one of the most crime-ridden.
Their meeting is unlikely to change the political landscape,
with both sides in the polarized South American OPEC nation
still far apart and mutually suspicious.
Monday's murder of former Miss Venezuela and soap opera
actress Monica Spear has rattled the country of 29 million even
though Venezuelans have long suffered one of the world's worst
crime rates.
"I'm in Miraflores. I'll go anywhere for the sake of
Venezuelans' security. There's a national outcry to stop the
violence," Capriles said on Twitter.
Capriles, 41, has still not publicly recognized Maduro's
presidency, though his allegations of fraud have run out of
steam in the courts.
Maduro, 51, had previously said anyone who did not
acknowledge his leadership would not be allowed into Miraflores.
But he has been showing a more reconciliatory attitude to the
opposition since opinion polls in December shored up his
standing.
Some opposition activists have jumped on the shooting of
Spear and her former husband - in front of their 5-year-old
daughter who survived - as evidence of the socialist
government's failure to beat crime.
Maduro, who has started several major anti-crime initiatives
since taking office, urged a fresh approach.
"This cannot be just another meeting," said Maduro, whose
predecessor Hugo Chavez also began a dozen or so anti-crime
initiatives that failed to stop murders and kidnappings rising
during his 14-year rule.
"Time and again, people have used this subject for political
manipulation," Maduro said. "It's a very small minority that
doesn't realize this is a national problem, a serious problem
that became endemic 40-50 years ago."
Hundreds of fellow showbiz artists and other mourners took
to a Caracas square on Wednesday to grieve for 29-year-old
Spear. They said prayers, released balloons and held up photos.
Spear lived in the United States but was vacationing in
Venezuela when armed robbers ambushed her car.
Twitter and Instagram posts had shown her joy at being back
in her homeland with her daughter, even though she originally
moved to the United States citing insecurity.
Venezuela's official 2013 homicide rate was 39 per 100,000
inhabitants, but non-government organizations put the figure at
twice that for a total of nearly 25,000 deaths.
"The government is directly responsible for Monica Spear's
death," fumed another opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado.
She said Maduro and Chavez before him had abandoned serious
crime policies in favor of oppressing political opponents.
"For 15 years, they have been destroying the judicial system
and the police bodies," she said.
