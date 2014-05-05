CARACAS May 5 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro's approval rating dropped to 37 percent in April,
according to a new poll quoted in a local newspaper on Monday.
Support for the former bus driver turned president was down
from 46.8 percent in February according to a survey by pollster
Datanalisis, the El Universal daily reported, without providing
a comparative figure for March.
As a policy, Datanalisis, one of the country's best-known
public opinion groups, does not publish the results of its
surveys or confirm the veracity of media reports about them.
Maduro narrowly won election in 2013 following the death of
socialist leader Hugo Chavez. Since then he has faced criticism
over economic problems including annualized inflation
approaching 60 percent and nagging shortages of staple goods.
Those problems helped spur three months of often violent
street protests with the opposition demanding his resignation,
though the demonstrations have slowed considerably in recent
weeks.
A third of those polled by Datanalisis identified shortages
of consumer goods as one of Venezuela's main problems, followed
by insecurity and the high cost of living, according to El
Universal.
Maduro blames the country's economic issues on sabotage by
business leaders backed by the United States, the socialist
government's ideological adversary.
In November, he ordered merchants to slash prices of home
appliances and ordered troops to occupy one electronics retailer
in what he called an "economic offensive."
That push helped the ruling Socialist Party take a majority
of votes in the municipal elections held in December.
But the figures published by El Universal show Maduro's
approval ratings slipping since then.
Luis Vicente Leon, the director of Datanalisis, has told
Reuters without providing data that the economic problems have
weighed on Maduro's popularity in recent months.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth, editing by G Crosse)