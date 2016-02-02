CARACAS Feb 2 Two former cabinet ministers
under late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez are seeking an
investigation to trace the fate of some $300 billion allegedly
embezzled during the past decade through a complex currency
control system.
Hector Navarro, who ran five ministries under Chavez's rule,
will ask a state ethics council to review the operations of the
13-year-old exchange control mechanism that opposition leaders
have described as a "corruption machine."
Navarro and Jorge Giordani, a former finance minister who
was Chavez's closest economic adviser during his 14-year rule,
have made calculations showing the government cannot account for
how it spent nearly a third of the $1 trillion that entered its
coffers in the past decade.
"A gang was created that was only interested in getting
their hands on financial resources, on (the country's) oil
revenue," Navarro, who helped found the ruling Socialist Party
but was expelled in 2014, said in an interview with Reuters.
"Thieves have no ideology," said Navarro, who continues to
describe himself as a revolutionary despite his open criticism
of the ruling party.
He did not elaborate on who was responsible for the funds
having gone missing and or who might have embezzled them.
The Finance Ministry and the Information Ministry did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The exchange controls sell dollars at 6.3 bolivars for
priority goods such as food and medicine, and at less favorable
rates of 12 bolivars and 200 bolivars for other goods.
Greenbacks on the black market on Tuesday were fetching nearly
1,000 bolivars, according to website DolarToday.
The differential between the black market and the more
favorable rates offers ample profit for those with access to the
cheaper dollars.
President Nicolas Maduro has acknowledged corruption in the
system but tends to blame private sector companies that took
advantage of it. Maduro on Monday night announced the creation
of a procurement system for state agencies, promising it would
"put an end to the damn corruption."
Navarro and Giordani are seeking an investigation by an
agency known as the Republican Moral Council, which is made up
of the chief prosecutor, the state ombudsman and the national
comptroller. The three are widely considered to be close to the
ruling Socialists.
Opposition leaders have echoed many of Navarro and
Giordani's criticism but also have pilloried them for helping
create and maintain the state-led economic model that is now
struggling with soaring inflation and chronic product shortages.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and
Bill Trott)