CARACAS, April 20 Venezuela's
opposition-dominated parliament on Wednesday approved a law to
speed up the process of requesting recall referendums, as
adversaries of President Nicolas Maduro seek to push him from
office amid a deepening economic crisis.
The country's constitution allows elected officials to be
recalled via referendum once they have served half of their term
in office. Maduro was elected in 2013 to six years in office.
The law is a challenge to the country's elections council,
which earlier this month said it, rather than the assembly,
should be in charge of regulating referendums.
The measure also risks being struck down by the supreme
court, which has repeatedly sided with Maduro in disputes
between the executive branch and the Congress since the
opposition won a two-thirds legislative majority last year.
"Do not be afraid of holding a plebiscite," said opposition
deputy Luis Stefanelli during parliamentary debate.
A February poll by local firm Datanalisis showed that
two-thirds of Venezuelans believe Maduro's presidency should end
this year. Low oil prices and a collapsing socialist economic
model have left Venezuelans struggling with triple-digit
inflation, a severe recession and chronic product shortages.
Ruling Socialist Party deputies said Congress had staged a
"parliamentary coup" by encroaching on the powers of the
electoral authority in violation of the constitution.
The assembly also began discussing a constitutional
amendment that would cut the presidential term to four years
from six, part of efforts to hasten Maduro's removal.
His supporters insist Congress cannot retroactively change
his term in office, and that such a measure could apply only to
future presidencies.
