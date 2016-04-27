(Adds quotes from people signing)
By Corina Pons and Eyanir Chinea
CARACAS, April 27 Venezuela's opposition
launched a signature drive on Wednesday seeking a referendum to
remove President Nicolas Maduro as sporadic looting and protests
over the economic crisis were reported.
The Democratic Unity coalition gathered supporters in public
spaces around the country to start collecting the 1 percent of
voters' signatures, nearly 200,000, needed to trigger the next
phase towards a possible recall referendum.
Maduro, 53, who succeeded his late mentor Hugo Chavez, has
seen his popularity plummet due to a brutal recession,
triple-digit inflation, widespread shortages and long lines at
shops.
Small anti-Maduro protests and looting incidents have been
taking place in various cities this week, some triggered by
increasing power cuts due to energy shortages.
In Venezuela's second city Maracaibo, in the oil-producing
western state of Zulia, authorities reported at least 30 small
protests on Tuesday night, including looting of various shops
and pharmacies and some vehicles burned.
Half a dozen people were arrested.
"We totally condemn the violence," Zulia governor Francisco
Arias said, calling on parents to control protesting youths.
"END THIS DISASTER"
Small demonstrations in other cities, including Puerto Ordaz
and Maracay, took place early on Wednesday, witnesses said, with
people burning garbage in the street and some looting.
If the referendum process drags into 2017, the vice
president would take over should Maduro be removed, rather than
there being a new election. Opponents fear the election board is
abetting that, to deny them a chance of taking power in the OPEC
nation at the half-way stage of Maduro's 2013-2019 term.
Venezuela's opposition won control of the National Assembly
in December, due to public ire over the economy, and has
declared its aim to remove Maduro this year.
"I voted for Chavez and I never thought this tragedy would
happen," said caretaker Isadora Chavez, 56, who lined up for an
hour behind 100 others outside one of six tents at a signature
point in Caracas. "I was wrong; never again!"
To trigger a referendum, after obtaining the 1 percent of
voters' signatures, the opposition must then collect another 20
percent, or 4 million signatures, before a vote could be held.
"I'm signing to end this disaster. They've destroyed the
country," said shop owner Jhony Valero, 57, who also lined up to
sign in Caracas.
Maduro has sworn he will not be forced out and accuses the
opposition of seeking a coup against him to destroy socialism in
the South American country of 30 million people.
Risk consultancy Eurasia forecast authorities would block a
referendum this year. "The only catalyst for regime change this
year is a potential social explosion."
(Additional reporting by German Dam in Puerto Ordaz, Manuel
Hernandez in Maracaibo, Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo; Writing
by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alistair Bell, Toni Reinhold)