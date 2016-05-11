CARACAS/PUNTO FIJO May 11 Venezuela's opposition took to the streets on Wednesday to pressure electoral authorities into allowing a recall referendum against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro, as political tensions rise in the volatile South American country.

The Democratic Unity coalition has ramped up its push to oust Maduro, whose term ends in 2019, but says the government-leaning electoral body is intentionally delaying the verification of signatures in favor of the referendum.

"We're here to demand the National Electoral Council stop its tricks," said National Assembly president Henry Ramos in the capital Caracas, where hundreds of protesters blowing whistles and waving flags planned to march to the electoral board's headquarters.

Police blocked their route, however, and some demonstrators threw stones while officers fired tear gas.

"The electoral body must do everything possible for the referendum to be held this year, so that this vagrancy doesn't go on," Ramos added.

Should the opposition succeed in recalling Maduro this year, a new election would be held. But if a recall referendum is delayed until 2017, a successful referendum would mean the presidency would fall to the vice president, a post currently held by Socialist Party loyalist Aristobulo Isturiz, a scenario the opposition wants to avoid.

"The recall can easily be ready for October," said student Eduardo Galviz, 18, who carried a placard urging the electoral board's president, Tibisay Lucena, to "hurry up."

The opposition says Maduro, since taking office in 2013, has proven himself incapable of solving the OPEC country's deepening recession and says his lack of action is pushing Venezuela ever closer to economic catastrophe.

Polls show almost 70 percent of Venezuelans want Maduro, 53, to quit or be removed this year.

In the provinces, where food scarcity and power cuts tend to be worse, groups of hundreds also marched.

"We have to suffer a queue of nine to 10 hours for corn flour, we walk from pharmacy to pharmacy looking for medicine," said Irma Rojas, a community leader protesting in the northwestern state of Falcon. "For that and so much more, we want this man out."

The opposition had to muster 200,000 signatures to move the recall process along. It submitted roughly 1.85 million signatures on May 2, and electoral authorities were supposed to have taken five to review and validate them.

If the signatures are validated, the opposition must then request another petition drive in which it must gather around 4 million signatures to finally call a referendum.

Socialist Party officials have said a referendum is unlikely this year and have cast doubt over the legitimacy of the signatures collected. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Will Dunham)