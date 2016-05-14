CARACAS May 13 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro declared a 60-day state of emergency on Friday due to
what he called plots from within the OPEC country and the United
States to topple his leftist government.
Maduro did not provide details of the measure. A previous
state of emergency, implemented in states near the Colombian
border last year, suspended constitutional guarantees in those
areas, except for guarantees relating to human rights.
Earlier on Friday, U.S. intelligence officials told
reporters they were increasingly worried about the potential for
an economic and political meltdown in Venezuela and predicted
Maduro was not likely to complete his term.
Venezuela's opposition is seeking to recall the unpopular
leader, 53, amid a worsening crisis that includes food and
medicine shortages, frequent power cuts, sporadic looting and
galloping inflation.
But the former union leader and bus driver has vowed to
stick out his term, and accuses the United States of fomenting
an undercover coup against him. He pointed to this week's
impeachment of fellow leftist Dilma Rousseff in Brazil as a sign
that he is next.
"Washington is activating measures at the request of
Venezuela's fascist right, who are emboldened by the coup in
Brazil," Maduro said during a Friday night broadcast on state
television.
Washington has had an acrimonious relationship with Caracas
for years, especially following U.S. support for a short-lived
2002 coup against late leader Hugo Chavez.
Venezuela's ruling Socialist Party has long been a strong
ally of Rousseff's Workers Party, however, and her departure
adds to Maduro's isolation in Latin America.
Flanked by his ministers and a statue of Chavez, Maduro
signed a state of emergency and extend a state of economic
emergency to protect the country from foreign and domestic
"threats," without providing details.
Venezuela's opposition, which scoffs at Maduro's accusations
of coups-mongering, quickly condemned the measure.
"Today Maduro has again violated the constitution," said
opposition lawmaker Tomas Guanipa. "Why? Because he is scared of
being recalled."
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by
Alexandra Ulmer)