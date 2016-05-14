CARACAS May 14 Venezuela's opposition on
Saturday slammed a state of emergency decreed by President
Nicolas Maduro and vowed to press home efforts to remove the
leftist leader this year amid a grim economic crisis.
Maduro on Friday night declared a 60-day state of emergency
due to what he called plots from Venezuela and the United States
to subvert him. He did not provide specifics.
The measure shows Maduro is panicking as a push for a recall
referendum against him gains traction with tired, frustrated
Venezuelans, opposition leaders said during a protest in
Caracas.
"We're talking about a desperate president who is putting
himself on the margin of legality and constitutionality," said
Democratic Unity coalition leader Jesus Torrealba, adding Maduro
was losing support within his own bloc.
"If this state of emergency is issued without consulting the
National Assembly, we would technically be talking about a
self-coup," he said as hundreds of supporters waved Venezuelan
flags and placards reading "Recall referendum now!"
The opposition won control of the National Assembly in a
December election, propelled by voter anger over shortages of
food and medicines, raging inflation that has annihilated
salaries, and rampant violent crime.
But Venezuela's Supreme Court has routinely backed Maduro in
disputes with the legislature, depriving it of much sway.
"A TIME BOMB"
As lootings and power cuts increase, a key poll shows nearly
70 percent of Venezuelans now say Maduro must go this year.
Maduro has vowed to see his term through, however, blasting
opposition politicians as coup-mongering elitists seeking to
emulate the impeachment of fellow leftist Dilma Rousseff in
Brazil.
"There will be a social explosion if Maduro doesn't let the
recall referendum happen," said protester Marisol Dos Santos,
34, an office worker at a supermarket where she says some 800
people queue up daily.
In one of the first steps towards revoking Maduro, a former
union boss and bus driver, the opposition on May 2 submitted
roughly 1.85 million signatures - far more than the roughly
200,000 required.
If they are validated, the opposition must then request
another petition drive and gather some 4 million signatures to
trigger a referendum.
But the opposition fear authorities are trying to delay a
referendum until 2017, when the presidency would fall to the
vice president, a post currently held by Socialist Party
loyalist Aristobulo Isturiz.
"If you block this democratic path we don't know what might
happen in this country," two-time presidential candidate
Henrique Capriles said at the demonstration, where he called for
another march on Wednesday.
"Venezuela is a time bomb that can explode at any given
moment."
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Alistair Bell)