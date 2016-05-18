CARACAS May 18 Venezuelan security forces fired teargas on Wednesday to block opposition protesters rallying to demand a recall referendum to try and end President Nicolas Maduro's socialist rule.

National Guard soldiers and police had cordoned off streets from early to thwart opposition plans to rally in a square then march to the national election board's headquarters in Caracas. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)