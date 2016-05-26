CARACAS May 26 Venezuela's opposition-led
National Assembly on Thursday warned that contracts signed
between the leftist government and foreign companies without
lawmakers' approval would be null.
President Nicolas Maduro this month declared an economic
emergency and state of emergency that lets his administration
sign contracts without Congress' approval.
The assembly's warning, though is not backed by legislation,
is likely to create concern among foreign businesses that are
seeking remain in the good graces of both the socialist
government and opposition adversaries who control Congress.
"We're going to tell all the embassies that the only valid
contracts are those reviewed by the National Assembly," its
President Henry Ramos said. "Contracts that weren't approved by
the assembly will lack validity in this government as well as
the following one."
The opposition is seeking to remove the unpopular Maduro in
a recall referendum this year, and insists that the president be
replaced before his term ends in 2019. Maduro has dismissed this
as impossible.
"We're worried about the National Assembly's decision," said
one executive at a foreign company in Venezuela, who requested
anonymity to avoid any business impact.
But in recession-hit Venezuela, recouping outstanding debt
is a bigger issue, the executive said. "We're even more worried
about lack of payments and those delays make it impossible to
sign new contracts."
