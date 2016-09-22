CARACAS, Sept 22 Foes of President Nicolas Maduro vowed to protest and accused Venezuela's election authority on Thursday of ignoring popular will by quashing their push for a referendum this year on recalling the unpopular socialist leader.

The election board gave a timetable on Wednesday for a potential plebiscite to happen in early 2017, meaning that should Maduro lose, the vice-president would take over under constitutional rules on succession.

Blaming Maduro for the OPEC nation's deep economic crisis, the opposition had campaigned for a plebiscite to be held this year because that would have triggered a new presidential election had Maduro lost, as polls indicate he would.

That would have given the opposition a shot at ending 17 years of socialist rule in Venezuela.

But by pushing it back to next year - if indeed it happens at all, given tough rules applied to the next phase - the election board's action essentially ensured the Socialist Party would retain power until the next presidential election, set for late 2018.

"They are violating the constitution ... showing total lack of respect for citizens," said Jesus Torrealba, head of the Democratic Unity coalition, promising massive street demonstrations.

Opposition leaders were meeting on Thursday to prepare their response. Hardliners might now push for an abandonment of the referendum in favor of civil disobedience tactics.

"The moderate faction is more likely to prevail, but keeping hopes alive that a referendum can lead to genuine change will be an uphill struggle, and opposition divisions risk coming to the surface, exactly as the government intended," said Nicholas Watson, an analyst with Teneo Intelligence.

As a result of the oil price plunge and a failing state-led economic model, Venezuela is suffering a third year of recession, with shortages of basics from bread to painkillers, vast shopping lines and triple-digit inflation.

Maduro, 53, had been under intense international pressure to allow a referendum, from the United States to major Latin American nations.

The government has blamed the opposition for the delay because Maduro's foes took three months this year for the coalition's 30 diverse groupings to activate the push for the recall vote.

As well as pushing a potential plebiscite into 2017, the election board rejected the opposition's insistence that the next phase - collection of signatures of 20 percent of the country's registered voters requesting the referendum - should be at a national level, with 19,500 voting machines available.

Instead, the board said the 20 percent threshold must be met in each of Venezuela's 23 states, during an Oct. 26-28 drive, and only 5,400 machines would be available. (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Will Dunham)