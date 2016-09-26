(Adds government response)
By Daniel Kai and Girish Gupta
CARACAS, Sept 26 Venezuela's opposition called
on Monday for mass rallies nationwide on Oct. 12 to push for a
referendum to recall President Nicolas Maduro this year as they
seek to oust his Socialist Party in an early presidential
election.
The campaign for a recall vote has run into resistance from
the country's elections board, which is imposing further
restrictions and argues it will take until 2017 to put the
proper conditions for such a referendum in place.
The Democratic Unity coalition urged daily protests against
"anti-constitutional" conditions set by the electoral board.
"We will overflow the streets peacefully all over the
country so that the regime and its electoral agents know that
the referendum ... will take place this year," Jesus Torrealba,
head of the opposition coalition, told hundreds of supporters in
Caracas on Monday.
Maduro's term in office runs until 2019. But if Maduro lost
a recall this year, as polls suggest he would given the
country's severe economic crisis, presidential elections would
be called under the Constitution. If next year, the vice
president would take over and serve out his remaining two years.
Venezuela's electoral council last week said the soonest a
referendum could be held, if at all, would be early 2017. That
would effectively guarantee that the Socialist Party remains in
power until 2019, even as food shortages and soaring prices have
many Venezuelans skipping meals.
The elections board has stipulated that 20 percent of voters
in each of the country's 23 states must sign a petition Oct.
26-28 supporting a referendum for it to go ahead.
The opposition argues the 20 percent threshold needs only to
be met nationally, representing about 4 million signatures, and
says the electoral council is just a puppet of an increasingly
authoritarian government.
The ruling Socialist Party, which has for months insisted
that there will be no recall referendum held this year,
dismissed the opposition's planned mobilization as part of a
plot to destabilize the government.
Venezuelan officials blame the opposition for the timing,
saying the coalition took three months to reach a consensus on
the referendum and that fraud was committed in a preliminary
signature drive.
"Those announcements that were made today are nothing more
than a call to violence," said Socialist Party director Jorge
Rodriguez, who in a press conference insisted the recall push
was carried out through a fraudulent signature collection.
The opposition spent the weekend debating strategy before
Monday's announcement at which Torrealba was flanked by
opposition leaders in a show of unity by the historically
divided bloc.
"The recall referendum has to be in 2016, the country's
conditions demand it," said opposition supporter Joaquin
Mendoza, a 68-year-old publicist.
"Otherwise there will be more dead in the street, more
hunger," he added, in a reference to Venezuela's high murder
rate.
(Reporting by Daniel Kai; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; editing
by Girish Gupta, G Crosse and Cynthia Osterman)