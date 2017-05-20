(Repeats with no change to text or headline)
By Deisy Buitrago and Anggy Polanco
CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela, May 20 (Reuters) -
H undreds of thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets on
Saturday to mark 50 days of protests against the unpopular
government of President Nicolas Maduro, with unrest gaining
momentum despite a rising death toll and chaotic scenes of
nighttime looting.
At least 46 people have been killed in the worst turmoil
faced by Maduro since he won the presidency in 2013. Venezuelans
from civilians to police have been killed, sometimes during
increasingly frequent spates of looting or street melees.
Many Venezuelans are furious with Maduro's government,
blaming it for soaring inflation, shortages of everything from
food to medicine, and a crackdown on human rights. They are
demanding elections, freedom for jailed activists, foreign aid,
and autonomy for the opposition-led legislature.
Major opposition marches took place across the oil-rich
nation of 30 million on Saturday, with protesters in Caracas
brandishing placards that read “No More dictatorship in
Venezuela” while in the volatile border city of San Cristobal
masked youths threw rocks, and a Reuters witness saw two
protesters wielding machetes.
The Andean area near Colombia suffered a week of mayhem that
included looting, prompting the government to send in 2,000
troops.
"We don't want more deaths. We want salaries that mean
something, and medicines. The government invests more in bullets
and weapons than in food and education for this country," said
Maria Diaz, a 33-year-old lawyer standing in the torrential rain
in front of security forces with some 8,000 other protesters in
San Cristobal.
Opposition protesters say the government is trying to
maintain its grip on power despite the economic crisis. More
than 2,600 protesters have been arrested across the country,
more than a third of whom remain detained, according to a local
rights group.
“MORE RESISTANCE”
The government, which says protesters are trying to foment a
coup beneath pro-democracy rhetoric, held a counter-march in
Caracas, with thousands of red-clad supporters singing and
dancing. Officials frequently pop up on state television with
photos of vandalized stores and blocked roads that they blame on
the opposition.
In recent weeks, protesters have thrown everything from
excrement to petrol bombs at security forces, who have used tear
gas and rubber bullets to block marches. Opposition lawmakers
have joined protesters, often facing tear gas themselves.
Two-time presidential candidate and de facto opposition
leader, Henrique Capriles, led the Caracas march.
"Fifty days and they've assassinated 50 people... Despite
everything, on day 50, amid more repression, there is more
resistance and more fight for Venezuela," said Capriles,
surrounded by supporters.
He was recently barred from holding public office for 15
years and said this week that his passport was confiscated
before a flight to New York, where he was set to visit the
United Nations and denounce human rights violations.
On Thursday, the United States imposed sanctions on the
chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela's Supreme Court
and President Donald Trump described Venezuela's humanitarian
situation as "a disgrace to humanity."
Maduro responded by telling Trump to stop meddling in
Venezuela's affairs.
(Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer, Bernard
Orr)