By Andrew Cawthorne
LOS TEQUES, Venezuela May 19 Like many
Portuguese immigrants to Venezuela after World War Two, Manuel
Fernandes spent a lifetime building a small business: his bread
and cake shop in a highland town.
It took just one night for it to fall apart.
The first he knew of the destruction of his beloved "Bread
Mansion" store on a main avenue of Los Teques was when looters
triggered the alarm, resulting in a warning call to his
cellphone at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fernandes was stuck at home due to barricades and protests
that have become common in seven weeks of anti-government unrest
in Venezuela. So he was forced to watch the disaster unfold via
live security camera images.
"There were hundreds of people. They smashed the glass
counters, the fridges. They took everything - ham, cheese, milk,
cornflakes, equipment," the 65-year-old said, as workmen secured
the shop on Friday with thick metal plates.
"I've dedicated everything to this. My family depends on
it," said the distraught businessman, on a street where most
neighboring stores were also ransacked in a frenzy of looting in
Los Teques this week.
Unrest and protests against President Nicolas Maduro's
socialist government since early April have caused at least 46
deaths plus hundreds of injuries and arrests.
They have also sparked widespread nighttime looting.
When a mob smashed its way into a bakery in El Valle, a
working class neighborhood of Caracas, last month, 11 people
died, eight of them electrocuted and three shot.
This week, Maduro's government sent 2,000 troops to western
Tachira state, where scores of businesses have been emptied.
In Los Teques, an hour's drive into hills outside Caracas,
locals spoke of up to half a dozen more deaths in looting and
clashes this week between security forces and young protesters
from a self-styled 'Resistance' movement.
There has been no official confirmation of those deaths.
Reuters journalists visiting the town on Friday had to
negotiate permission from masked youths manning roadblocks and
turning back traffic at the main entrances.
Mostly students, the young men said they had put academic
work on hold and were determined to stay in the street until
Maduro allowed a general election, the main demand of
Venezuela's opposition in the current political crisis.
'NOTHING TO LOSE'
"We are from humble families. We have nothing to lose. I
don't even have enough for a bus fare or food. That tyrant
Maduro has wrecked everything," said Alfredo, 28, who stopped
studying to man barricades and says he runs a unit of 23
"resistance" members.
Armed with homemade shields, stones and Molotov cocktails,
the youths build barricades with branches, furniture and bags of
trash, scrawling slogans like 'No Surrender' on nearby walls.
They turn back traffic and wait for the inevitable arrival
of security forces. Some have scars and wounds from intense
clashes this week.
Oil has been spread on the ground to deter armored vehicles
used by the National Guard. Barbed wire is also used.
On Friday morning, one man walked up to the barricade with a
woman in a wheelchair, and was granted special permission to
pass. Some women, trying to visit relatives jailed in a nearby
prison, also managed to talk their way through.
Mid-morning, some neighbors delivered arepas, a cornmeal
flatbread that is Venezuela's staple food, to the youths,
offering them words of encouragement and thanks.
"You see, they all support us," said Micky, covering his
face with a red bandana at a barricade. "We are not coup-mongers
like Maduro says. All we want is a general election."
The 54-year-old president narrowly won election in 2013 to
replace the late Hugo Chavez who died from cancer.
But without his predecessor's charisma, popular touch and
unprecedented oil revenues, Maduro has seen his popularity
plunge as the economy nosedived, helping the opposition win
majority support in the OPEC nation of 30 million people.
He accuses foes of an "armed insurrection," with the support
of the United States, and blames "fascist" protesters for all
the deaths and destruction in Venezuela since April.
In Los Teques, however, youths at the barricades hotly deny
any involvement in looting, pointing the finger instead at local
pro-government neighborhood groups known as 'colectivos.'
The unrest is exacerbating an already appalling economic
crisis in Venezuela. There is widespread scarcity of food and
medicines, inflation is making people poorer and hungrier, and
standing for hours in shopping lines has become a norm for many.
"I'm closing. So the same people who did this to me now
won't have anywhere to buy their food," said Fernandes, running
his hands through his hair and surveying the once-bustling
commercial street of now boarded-up shop fronts.
"Why are we all hurting and fighting each other?"
