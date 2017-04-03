(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Alexandra Ulmer
QUITO, Ecuador, April 2 The Venezuelan Supreme
Court may have amended part of its explosive decision to take
over the opposition-led congress, but it still gives embattled
leftist President Nicolas Maduro broad new powers over the OPEC
nation's vast oil wealth.
The reversal on Saturday came after political leaders
worldwide and street protestors at home accused the
pro-government court of effectively making Maduro a dictator.
While the court backed off its Wednesday decision to fully
take over the legislative branch, it left in place sweeping new
authority for Maduro to cut oil deals on behalf of PDVSA, the
state-run oil company, without congressional approval.
Maduro's cash-strapped government now has the autonomy to
sell stakes in Venezuela's oil fields, which contain the world's
largest reserves, or launch new joint ventures with foreign
firms.
The court action sets the stage for a protracted legal and
political fracas that could spook foreign investors and further
undermine the nation's efforts to stabilize PDVSA, said
opposition lawmakers and industry experts. The state-run firm is
already reeling from lower oil prices, a cash-flow crisis and
chronic operational problems that have crippled its ability to
serve customers worldwide.
The fight centers on a constitutional requirement that the
National Assembly approve PDVSA contracts of "national public
interest" with outside companies. In addition to Maduro's
legislative opponents, Venezuela's attorney general - a longtime
government ally - has called the court decision to bypass the
assembly unconstitutional.
The legislature - which has been controlled by members
opposing Maduro's government since late last year - has warned
investors that oil deals would be invalid without assembly
approval.
Opposition lawmakers slammed state-run Russian oil major
Rosneft, for instance, after it paid $500 million last
year to increase its stake in the Petromonagas joint venture, to
40 percent from 16.7 percent, without legislative approval.
Rosneft - a major PDVSA partner at a time when relations
between Caracas and Moscow have grown increasingly cozy - said
the deal was legal. But the episode underscored the potential
legal quagmire for investors.
Following the court's action on Saturday, opposition leaders
vowed to continue challenging the validity of oil deals it has
not approved.
"This is desperation for dollars," opposition lawmaker Elias
Matta, the vice-president of the congressional energy and oil
commission, told Reuters. "Let it be clear that any company
created under this scheme will be null - totally null."
Venezuela's Information and Oil Ministries, along with
PDVSA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
NERVOUS INVESTORS
The imbroglio could hamper investments from wary
multinational companies, especially those that are subject to
stricter regulatory scrutiny at home.
On Thursday, National Assembly head Julio Borges tore up the
Supreme Court order on the steps of the legislature, an image
likely to unsettle corporate boardrooms. Other major oil players
in Venezuela include U.S. major Chevron Corp and China's
state-owned CNPC.
Investor uncertainty, in turn, could further undermine
Venezuela's ravaged economy, which depends on PDVSA for more
than 90 percent of export revenue as millions face food
shortages and runaway inflation.
In theory, the court's decision would allow Maduro's
government the power to do anything short of privatizing PDVSA
without approval of the National Assembly, said Francisco
Monaldi, a fellow in Latin America energy policy at the Baker
Institute in Houston.
"But the legal ground could not be shakier if there is a
change in government," he said. "As a result of all this
international scandal, foreign investors will be less likely to
invest."
$3 BILLION IN BOND PAYMENTS
Firebrand Hugo Chavez, president until he died in 2013, led
a wave of oil nationalizations in Venezuela as part of his
self-styled "21st century Socialism." The policies have left
many oil fields less productive and lacking investment.
National oil output tumbled last year on the back of
constant refinery outages, an outflow of talent, and shortages
of basic equipment in oil fields and imported diluents needed
for blending with Venezuela's heavy crude.
Amid mounting debts, Venezuela has sought to sell stakes in
oil fields to bolster its dwindling coffers before a deadline to
pay about $3 billion in bond obligations this month, sources
say.
On Friday, Venezuelan bonds tanked on worries about the
impact of the latest crisis on the country's credit-worthiness.
It is unclear if the initial Supreme Court decision - the
one that sparked global outrage - was prompted by an imminent
plan to sell an oil field stake or create a new oil venture.
Reuters reported in March that PDVSA was negotiating a
business deal with Rosneft and had offered the state-led company
a stake in the Petropiar joint venture.
The offer has not been confirmed, and it remains unclear if
Rosneft, which has become an increasingly key source of
financing for PDVSA, is interested.
PDVSA is also relying on Rosneft to help it meet its looming
bond payments, Reuters reported on Friday. It is unclear if the
deal will go through or what Rosneft might get in exchange.
Late last year, Venezuela used 49.9 percent of its shares in
U.S. subsidiary Citgo as collateral for loan financing from
Rosneft. The move enraged opposition politicians who argue a
desperate government is mortgaging prized national assets.
PDVSA and the Oil Ministry have not responded to repeated
requests for comment on potential deals with Rosneft. Rosneft
has declined to comment.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and
Brian Thevenot)