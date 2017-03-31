LIMA, March 31 Peru on Friday urged other
nations to match its tough stance on Venezuela and withdraw
their ambassadors from the country to protest the
"authoritarian" takeover of its Congress by the pro-government
Supreme Court.
Venezuela's top court took control of congress earlier this
week in what critics described as a coup. Protests and
international condemnation grew through Friday, with Peru taking
the hardest line in the Americas.
Calling the move a "flagrant breach of democracy," the
Andean country, led by centrist President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski,
immediately called back its ambassador.
"It's a rapid gesture that other countries should take so
Venezuela sees it's alone on that path," Peru's Vice President
Martin Vizcarra told Reuters in an interview. "If we want a
country, a continent to be governed by democracy, I think all
countries must have a firm position of disavowing any kind of
coup or authoritarianism."
Peru has emerged as a potential leader of regional efforts
to press Venezuela to enact democratic reforms in the absence of
a clear strategy from the United States, which has called the
Venezuelan court's move a "serious setback for democracy."
Kuczynski, a former Wall Street banker with strong globalist
and free-trade beliefs, has won support at home for his position
on Venezuela in which he has traded personal attacks with
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Vizcarra said Peru's own experience with authoritarianism in
the 1990s, when now-jailed rightwing former President Alberto
Fujimori dissolved Congress with the backing of the military,
has left an indelible mark on the country.
"We've gone through that before and we wouldn't want to
repeat that experience or see fellow countries like Venezuela go
through it," Vizcarra said.
Vizcarra declined to discuss possible next steps, stressing
that Kuczynski is leading the effort in the government.
Last week Mexico called its ambassador back to Mexico for
consultations ahead of a meeting in the Organization of American
States, a Mexican foreign ministry source said. The ambassador
is now back in Caracas and has not been called back since the
Supreme Court move, the source said.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto expressed worry about
the "deterioration of democracy" in Venezuela on Friday and
instructed his foreign ministry to raise the matter again at the
Organization of American States.
"Considering these events, we cannot remain indifferent.
Just as we did not in 2002 when there was an illegal attempt to
overthrow the government," said Pena Nieto, referring to a 2002
coup attempt against Maduro's political mentor, late President
Hugo Chavez.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino, Additional Reporting
by Gabriel Stargardter and Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City; Editing
by Andrew Hay)