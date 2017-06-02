A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
CARACAS, June 1 Venezuela's President Nicholas Maduro said on Thursday a referendum would be held on his controversial plan to create a new super-body known as a constituent assembly with powers to rewrite the constitution.
(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
* Kawasaki Kisen drops after board members approved as planned