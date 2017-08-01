U.N. calls for release of Venezuelan protestors, investigation

GENEVA (Reuters) - Venezuela must release peaceful protestors and allow a prompt, independent investigation into the deaths of at least 10 people in protests at the weekend, the U.N. human rights chief said on Tuesday.

“I am deeply concerned that opposition leaders Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma have again been taken into custody by Venezuelan authorities after their house arrest was revoked," Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said in a statement.

"I urge the authorities not to make an already extremely volatile situation even worse through the use of excessive force, including through violent house raids by security forces that have occurred in various parts of the country."