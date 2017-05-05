WASHINGTON May 5 The Trump administration is
monitoring the situation in Venezuela closely and has found some
of the acts there "deplorable," the White House said on Friday.
"Some of the acts there have been deplorable and certainly
something that we're monitoring very closely," White House
spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, without
providing further detail.
"In terms of specific movement or engagement that we have at
this point, I can't comment any further on that right now," she
said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing
by Eric Walsh)