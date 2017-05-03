BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
CARACAS May 3 Venezuela in the coming weeks will hold an election for a constituent assembly to modify the country's constitution, President Nicolas Maduro said in a televised address on Wednesday. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.