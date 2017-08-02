FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Venezuelan election turnout figures manipulated by 1 million votes - election company
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Earnings
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Culture
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
WORLD
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
August 2, 2017 / 12:30 PM / a day ago

Venezuelan election turnout figures manipulated by 1 million votes - election company

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Turnout figures in Venezuela's Constitutional Assembly election were manipulated by least one million votes, Smartmatic, a company which has worked with Venezuela since 2004 on its voting system, said on Wednesday.

"We know, without any doubt, that the turn out of the recent election for a National Constituent Assembly was manipulated," Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica said at a news briefing in London.

"We estimate the difference between the actual participation and the one announced by authorities is at least one million votes." (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison, editing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by John Stonestreet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.