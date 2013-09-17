CARACAS, Sept 17 A clash between gangs killed at
least 16 inmates at a Venezuelan prison in the latest bloodshed
to afflict the notoriously over-crowded penal system, the
government said on Tuesday.
The government says weapons smuggling by corrupt guards has
allowed heavily armed inmates effectively to control some
facilities. Venezuela's prisons hold three times as many inmates
as they were designed for, and gun battles are common.
But the death toll from the violence which broke out on
Monday between two groups of detainees at the Sabaneta prison,
in the western city of Maracaibo, was higher than usual.
"It's deplorable that there are still some people who don't
even have the smallest respect for life," Prisons Minister Iris
Varela told reporters.
"They were planning an internal war (in Sabaneta) ... and
now they're acting like nothing happened," she said, referring
to "mafias" running lucrative illicit business in the prison.
In Venezuela's worst prison incident in recent years, riots
killed at least 58 people in January at the Uribana prison near
Barquisimeto city in the southwest of the country.
The nation's 34 mostly run-down prisons were designed for
about a third of the 50,000 inmates they now hold, according to
local prison advocacy groups. Many of the prisoners are armed,
and hundreds are killed each year in riots and shootouts.
A month-long siege took place in 2011 at El Rodeo prison,
just outside the capital Caracas, when 22 inmates died before
some 5,000 soldiers were able to restore order.
