CARACAS, March 18 Venezuela's government said on
Tuesday it was breaking commercial ties with Air Canada
a day after the airline suspended flights to Caracas citing the
country's civil unrest.
Air Canada said it could no longer ensure the safety of its
operations. At least 29 people have been killed during about six
weeks of protests and violent clashes between demonstrators and
the security forces.
"Commercial relations with @AirCanada are ended as of this
moment," Hebert Garcia, Venezuela's minister for air and aquatic
transport, said on his Twitter account. "We will make the
relevant announcements through the Foreign Ministry."
Air Canada had operated three return flights weekly between
Toronto and Caracas. Airlines have struggled to obtain dollars
in exchange for Venezuelan bolivars as a result of delays in the
country's decade-old currency control system.
Avianca Holdings, operator of Colombia's biggest
airline, said last week it will cut flights between Bogota and
Caracas to one service a day from three beginning March 20.
German airline Lufthansa said earlier in the month
its 2013 financial results took a double-digit-million-euro hit
from payment issues in Venezuela.