March 10
CARACAS, March 10 Venezuelan prosecutors accused
a policeman on Monday of shooting dead a young female
intelligence agent that he mistook for a kidnapper after her
plainclothes team forced a suspected protester into their car.
The incident took place on Friday in a wealthy eastern part
of Caracas, in an area where hooded opposition demonstrators
clash nightly with riot police. At least 21 people have died in
the country's worst unrest for a decade.
With various state security agencies operating in the
capital's opposition-governed Chacao district, many residents
had feared a confrontation between them and the separate police
force that works for the municipality and its mayor.
In grainy security camera footage, members of national
intelligence agency Sebin were seen grappling with a young man
who was apparently carrying home groceries, before pushing him
into the back of an unmarked car.
Chacao police says its officers on motorcycles pursued the
Sebin vehicle onto a nearby highway, believing they were going
to rescue a kidnap victim.
Interior Minister Miguel Rodriguez Torres says they caught
up with the car in traffic and opened fire several times without
warning, killing a 25-year-old female Sebin agent.
"There's no doubt they committed a homicide ... they broke
all the rules of a police force and must go to prison," Torres
told the Caracas-based television network Telesur.
"This was no kidnapping. It was a detention," he said,
adding the 20-year-old man was captured by Sebin after being
identified from videos of protesters engaged in "violent acts."
Venezuela's state prosecutor said in communique that one
Chacao police officer was detained on suspicion of murder, while
two others alleged to have been involved were given bail.
The country suffers from one of the worst crime rates in the
world, and murders, robberies and kidnappings are common.
Residents in neighborhoods where protesters have blocked
roads and clash with police complain that the city's many
gun-toting thugs are profiting from the chaos by committing
crimes, including abductions, with even more impunity than
normal.
