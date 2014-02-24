By Brian Ellsworth and Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS Feb 24 Anti-government demonstrators
put up barricades and set fire to trash in Caracas on Monday
despite calls from within the opposition to rein in protests
that have led to 13 deaths in Venezuela's worst unrest for a
decade.
Traffic in the capital slowed to a crawl and many people
stayed home as protesters burned trash and piled debris along
main avenues a day after opposition leader Henrique Capriles
called on them to keep demonstrations peaceful.
"We know we're bothering people but we have to wake up
Venezuela!" student Pablo Herrera, 23, said next to a barricade
in the affluent Los Palos Grandes district of Caracas.
Authorities in the convulsed border state of Tachira
confirmed another death: a man who fell from his second-storey
apartment after being hit by a bullet from a nearby protest.
The demonstrations are the biggest challenge to President
Nicolas Maduro's 10-month-old government, though there is no
sign they could topple him or affect the OPEC member's oil
shipments. Venezuela is Latin America's biggest exporter of
crude oil and has the world's largest petroleum reserves.
The government says 529 people have been charged over the
unrest, with most given warnings but 45 kept behind bars. About
150 people have been injured, authorities say.
Capriles, 41, spurned an invitation to meet Maduro in the
afternoon as part of a gathering of mayors and governors that
some had hoped would open up communications between both sides.
"This is a dying government ... I'm not going to be like the
orchestra on the Titanic," he told reporters. "Miraflores
(presidential palace) is not the place to talk about peace, it's
the center of operations for abuses of human rights."
Capriles and other opposition figureheads are demanding that
the government release imprisoned protest leader Leopoldo Lopez
and about a dozen jailed student demonstrators.
They also want Maduro to disarm pro-government gangs and
address national issues ranging from crime to shortages of basic
goods. Hardline student protesters, though, are demanding that
Maduro step down, less than a year into his term.
"If there's one thing these violent protests have done, it's
unite 'Chavismo'," Maduro told state television, using the term
for government supporters coined during the 14-year rule of his
predecessor, Hugo Chavez.
The president, a 51-year-old former union activist who has
made preserving Chavez's legacy the centerpiece of his rule,
accuses opponents of planning a coup backed by Washington.
ACCUSATIONS FLY
Addressing a rally of pro-government motorbike riders on
Monday, Maduro accused the opposition of bringing in
"mercenaries" to fuel the violence, including one man from the
Middle East who was detained with 11 telephones.
Prices of Venezuela's bonds surged as much as
4 percent on Monday, though this was largely due to the
announcement of a new currency exchange platform that investors
believe will strengthen government finances.
In a rare stance for a Socialist Party official, the
governor of turbulent Tachira state criticized the government's
response to the protests and called for Lopez's release.
"It's a matter of peace; all of those in jail for political
motives should be sent home," said Jose Vielma, referring to
Lopez and another well-known opposition-linked prisoner.
Socialist Party leaders have for years avoided making
comments that could appear to be diverging from the party line,
making Vielma's comment all the more uncommon.
The protests have hit the border state Tachira harder than
any other, with gangs of student demonstrators now the de facto
authorities in some parts of its principal cities.
Even though Maduro has sent in troops to restore order,
transport is frequently disrupted by improvised roadblocks that
charge tolls to those seeking passage and throw rocks at those
who attempt to move on without paying.
Supermarkets in Tachira are opening only for several hours
in the morning, with supplies of food limited because delivery
trucks cannot get through.
The nationwide wave of protests began with sporadic
demonstrations in Tachira's capital of San Cristobal due to
outrage over an attempted rape, sparking student protests around
the region.
PROTESTS GRIND ON
Lopez, a 42-year-old Harvard-educated economist and
firebrand opposition leader, rode the coattails of those
protests to create a nationwide effort called "La Salida" or
"The Exit" meant to end Maduro's rule.
The government said on Monday that 13 people had died in
incidents directly related to the unrest, most from gunshots.
Some 30 more, however, have also died from illnesses not
attended to properly due to the protests, Maduro said.
Roadblocks of burning trash and clashes between
rock-throwing students and tear-gas-lobbing troops have shown no
sign of forcing Maduro from power but have become an annoyance
for the mostly well-to-do neighborhoods where they take place.
"This is brutality. We are fighting for our freedom because
when we go to the supermarket there's no flour, there's no
sugar," said Yesenia Alvarado, 29, an architect, at the upscale
Plaza Altamira where a barricade was blocking traffic.
As she spoke, a man driving a pickup tried to force his way
through the barricade, at one point getting out and piling
debris into the back of the truck. Angry demonstrators restored
the barricade and prevented him from moving ahead.
Residents of Caracas' poorer west side have staged only a
few minor demonstrations, though government critics there have
joined traditional protests of banging pots and pans at their
windows during Maduro's hours-long television broadcasts.
The wave of violence has shifted attention away from
economic troubles including inflation of 56 percent, slowing
growth, and shortages of staples such as milk and flour.
The opposition blames these problems on Chavez's economic
legacy of nationalizations, currency controls and constant
confrontation with businesses.
They say socialism has crippled private enterprise and
weakened state institutions while spawning a nepotistic elite
that enriches itself with the country's oil wealth.
Maduro calls it an "economic war" led by the opposition.
The former bus driver calls himself the "son" of Chavez and has
vowed to continue the generous public spending that helped
reduce poverty and propelled the late president to repeated
election victories over 14 years.
The White House, responding to Maduro's call last week for
dialogue with Washington, urged him on Monday to begin talks
with his own people instead.