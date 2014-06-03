By Alexandra Ulmer
| CARACAS, June 3
CARACAS, June 3 Tear gas canisters fired by the
thousands on the streets of Caracas are being transformed into
sculptures in a competition seeking to give an artistic twist to
this year's anti-government unrest in Venezuela.
The opposition-governed Chacao district, a hotbed of violent
clashes between masked protesters and security forces in the
capital, is inviting locals to submit creations by the end of
this month based on spent canisters found on the streets.
"This initiative seeks to convert instruments of repression
into a tool of peaceful protest," reads the council's
invitation, which has a photo of a pink flower poking out of a
canister.
"This is a symbol of the response of the Chacao
municipality's residents to the disproportionate and inhumane
acts of repression that have happened in our streets at the
hands of the state security forces," the invitation said.
Each district in Caracas is governed by a mayor with
considerable autonomy in the day-to-day running of affairs.
Rights groups and opponents of President Nicolas Maduro's
socialist government say National Guard troops used excessive
force to quell three months of near-daily protests that began in
February.
Officials, though, say the demonstrations were cover for a
U.S.-backed coup plot. They insist that security forces showed
great restraint in the face of hooded protesters hurling rocks
and gasoline bombs, and sometimes including gunmen.
At least 42 people died and nearly 900 were hurt in the
violence around the protests, with victims on both sides.
Although the violence has died down, some hardliners are
still taking to the streets sporadically. Opponents say the root
causes - economic hardship and repression - remain unresolved.
Security forces fired scores of gas canisters night after
night when demonstrators began stoning them or refused to vacate
blocked streets.
Art competition organizer Diego Scharifker said the wealthy
Chacao district's council had collected about 200 canisters.
Students have been displaying hundreds more on the streets.
"The project's idea is one of transformation. These are
things created to make you cry," Ricardo Benaim, a 64-year-old
Venezuelan artist who plans to submit an angel crafted from
canisters, said in an interview last week. " ... Angels are the
guardians of hope."
Political art became commonplace across Venezuela during the
1998-2013 rule of the late Hugo Chavez.
Walls across the country are emblazoned with murals
glorifying him, Argentina's revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara,
former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and other Latin American
leftist icons.
In response to the recent protests, government supporters
have begun depicting doves on walls with the Spanish slogan:
"Pintale una paloma a la guarimba." The phrase translates
literally as "Paint a dove at the protests" but also, in local
slang, means: "Stick one finger up at the protests."
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Jonathan Oatis)