CARACAS Feb 18 Venezuelan opposition leader
Leopoldo Lopez has handed himself over to security forces to
face charges of fomenting unrest that has killed four people in
the South American nation.
The following are facts about him:
* A former mayor of the affluent Chacao district of Caracas,
Lopez has emerged in recent months as a hardline leader of those
in the opposition who seek an immediate end to President Nicolas
Maduro's socialist government.
His strategy of high-profile rallies and demonstrations has
run counter to the moderate wing of the opposition, which is
more focused on improving shoddy public services and
highlighting the problems with the Socialist Party's state-led
economic model.
* Lopez briefly ran as one of five presidential hopefuls in
the 2012 opposition primary that picked a unified leader to run
against Hugo Chavez. He bowed out of the race to back state
governor Henrique Capriles' ultimately unsuccessful bid.
* Lopez has maintained an off-and-on rivalry with Capriles,
who galvanized the opposition and became its de facto leader
after running a vigorous campaign against Chavez and nearly
beating Maduro in the April vote to replace the deceased Chavez.
* The government in 2008 quashed Lopez's bid for Caracas
mayor by ruling he could not hold public office, even if he won
the election, due to corruption charges for which he was accused
but never tried. Critics say that halted a political career that
could have ended in the presidency.
* An athletic 42-year-old who plays up his photogenic looks,
Lopez speaks flawless English and studied in the United States
on a swimming scholarship, gaining a Masters from Harvard.
* The economist and father-of-two lives in an apartment in
the wealthy Chacao district where he was once mayor.
* Lopez founded the Popular Will political party after
disagreements with other opposition figures, and built a network
of supporters in poor and middle-class areas.
* Lopez is a distant relative of Venezuela's independence
hero Simon Bolivar.
* The Maduro government has accused him of charges including
murder and terrorism relating to the unrest in Venezuela in
which four people have died. He denies that, saying he is being
made a scapegoat by a dictatorial government.
(Editing by Daniel Wallis, Andrew Cawthorne and James
Dalgleish)