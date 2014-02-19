CARACAS Feb 19 Twelve years after they played a
key role in a coup, Venezuelan television networks have so
heavily scaled back their coverage of anti-government protests
that critics are decrying a "media blackout" that helps the
government cling to power.
Stations that openly encouraged Venezuelans to take to the
streets in 2002 and helped trigger the coup that briefly ousted
socialist leader Hugo Chavez are now offering minimal real-time
coverage of nearly a week of anti-government protests.
At least four people have died.
When security forces arrested opposition leader Leopoldo
Lopez on Tuesday, bringing tens of thousands of supporters into
the streets to block the path of the vehicle carrying him,
networks that for years covered every twist and turn of
Venezuelan politics offered almost no live coverage.
President Nicolas Maduro, who was elected last year after
Chavez's death from cancer, scoffs at allegations that his
government has restricted free speech, insisting he is simply
seeking to prevent the media from causing panic.
But he drew criticism from press freedom groups including
Reporters Without Borders by ordering a Colombia-based news
channel NTN24 to be removed from cable signal after it broadcast
live coverage of violence that started last Wednesday.
"We are deeply concerned about the attempts at creating an
information blackout by threatening local media and censoring
international media that provide information about events that
affect the country's citizens," Venezuela's main reporters'
trade union said, also criticizing NTN24's removal from cable.
The political turnaround in Venezuela's broadcast media has
happened steadily over the last seven years, beginning with
Chavez's 2007 move to take the fiercely critical RCTV station
off the air by denying a renewal of its broadcast license.
News channel Globovision, which once focused its coverage on
opposition politicians and causes, has changed its editorial
line and sharply cut back live broadcasts after a change of
management last year.
Twitter is now the primary source for live updates on the
melees between rock-throwing protesters demanding an end to
Maduro's government and security forces that fire back tear gas.
Venezuelans who grew accustomed to watching live coverage of
disturbances during Chavez's rule now complain they are lost in
a barrage of tweets that spread false or dated information.
Amid the confusion, rumors surfaced last week that some
users connecting via state-run broadband could not see images on
Twitter, leading to widespread but false reports that Venezuela
had blocked the microblogging site.
TELEVISION QUIET
When a student was shot dead last Wednesday, triggering the
worst violence since Maduro narrowly won the presidential
election in April, they did not interrupt their regular
programming to report it.
A top Socialist Party official on state television announced
the death of a pro-government activist, but those watching
Venezuelan channels would not have known the student had died
for nearly two hours, when it was confirmed by the top state
prosecutor.
NTN24, available only via cable, reported the death of the
student, Bassil Dacosta, shortly after it happened, and
interviewed two opposition leaders live.
The government then ordered cable providers to cut its
signal, accusing it of fomenting violence.
The communication minister said the station had been
"focused on overthrowing the constitutional government and
stirring up hatred and violence among Venezuelans."
Maduro, who says he will not cede even "a millimeter of
power," frequently uses state media to promote his image as the
heir of Chavez's self-styled socialist revolution.
He often insults political rivals over the airwaves and
sometimes give lengthy addresses via "chain" broadcasts that
play on all free access channels.
But live coverage of opposition leaders is now primarily
restricted to Internet broadcasts over patchy broadband
connections.
"Where is this press conference being shown? Over the
Internet, if they haven't blocked that too," state governor
Henrique Capriles told reporters on Sunday via his own website
in his first major address to the country about the violence.
Globovision, which in the past showed such press conferences
in their entirety, broadcast only a 2-minute excerpt of his
comments, delayed by half an hour.
MEDIA'S UGLY HISTORY
Communication Minister Delcy Rodriguez slammed foreign media
for slanted coverage of the violence, citing pictures of
conflict in Egypt being tweeted by a news organization as if
they had taken place this month in Venezuela.
"We're very concerned about images being manipulated by
international media," Rodriguez told reporters.
She noted that a journalist from NTN24 had presented a
picture of babies sleeping in cardboard boxes as a sign of
decaying Venezuelan hospitals even though the picture had in
fact come from Honduras.
Government supporters say the country's only true "media
blackout" came when networks openly celebrated the 2002 coup but
halted coverage as supporters and military loyalists restored
Chavez to power.
Media for years ran sensationalist accounts of Chavez's ties
to the Iranian government and Colombian rebels, often portraying
his supporters as a mass of violent hoodlums.
Two leading opposition newspapers continue to publish
defiant coverage that highlights economic problems such as
inflation and product shortages.
But reporters associated with another widely read newspaper,
Ultimas Noticias, wrote an incensed letter last week blasting a
last-minute change to the coverage of Wednesday's violence.
The next day's front page had been drawn up to focus on the
deaths during the demonstrations, but was revamped to lead on
Maduro's phrase "We are facing a coup."
The journalists said media group Cadena Capriles, which owns
Ultimas Noticias, "made the victims of February 12 invisible."
"The environment for the Venezuelan press is becoming more
asphyxiating by the day," read the letter signed by 96
reporters. "Television and radio have become simple repeaters of
the words of the government, and newspapers are on the same
path."
