CARACAS Feb 21 Panamanian salsa star Ruben
Blades, one of Latin America's best-loved musicians, says he was
not inviting foreign intervention in Venezuela's deadly
political unrest when he criticized both the government and
protesters this week.
Blades, 65, wrote on his website on Tuesday that President
Nicolas Maduro's administration and the opposition were "serving
their own agendas" and failing to rein in more than a week of
violence between security forces and protesters that has killed
The president faces calls to resign from opponents who blame
him for the unrest, as well as long-standing problems such as
high inflation, crime, and product shortages.
Maduro, the successor of the late Hugo Chavez, said in a
national speech on Wednesday that Blades had fallen for foreign
propaganda against his government.
"I love him ... but this is an international lobbying
campaign to bring artists every day saying something against the
revolution, to create the conditions for a (foreign)
intervention," said Maduro, who then invited the "Amor y
Control" singer to Venezuela.
Blades has yet to take up the offer, but responded to
Maduro's accusations on Thursday, saying: "I am not, consciously
or otherwise, part of any CIA (U.S. Central Intelligence Agency)
plot nor any 'international lobby' aimed at creating bad
publicity for any government."
He said the world should try to move beyond using political
labels to disparage foes.
"If I criticize someone from the left, then I'm from the
CIA. If I criticize someone from the right, I'm a communist.
When I criticize the military, I'm 'subversive,'" he wrote.
Blades, a former tourism minister and one-time presidential
candidate in Panama, is well-known for the social messages in
his song lyrics, such as a swipe at U.S. foreign policy in his
hit "Tiburon" ("Shark"). His music can often be heard around
Venezuela, especially in poor neighborhoods where the government
draws most support.
International celebrities are no stranger to Venezuelan
politics. During Chavez's 14-year rule on a platform to put the
poor first and end decades of rule by a corrupt elite, he drew
high-profile support from Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn,
filmmaker Oliver Stone and Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona.
Some of celebrities have transferred their support to
Maduro, who calls himself Chavez's "son."
Other musicians have weighed in on Venezuela's political
debate in recent days. Singer Madonna posted a photo of Maduro
on the social media network Instagram, writing "Fascism is alive
and thriving in Venezuela. Apparently Maduro is not familiar
with the phrase 'Human Rights'!"
While few celebrities have openly supported Maduro during
the current crisis, he enjoys the backing of some local
personalities such as TV soap opera stars and singers.
Local classical music conductor Gustavo Dudamel has come
under fire from Maduro's critics for going ahead with a series
of concerts during the unrest, though Dudamel has not signaled
support for either side.
(Additional reporting and writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by
Andrew Cawthorne and Amanda Kwan)