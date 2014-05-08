WASHINGTON May 8 U.S. lawmakers pushed on
Thursday for sanctions on Venezuelans linked to human rights
violations, but Obama administration officials insisted that
acting now would harm negotiations between President Nicolas
Maduro's government and the opposition following weeks of
violent protests.
Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere
Affairs Roberta Jacobson told the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee she shared lawmakers' concerns about human rights
violations in Venezuela and a lack of results from the talks.
Hours before the Senate hearing started on Thursday,
Venezuelan security forces rounded up about 250 people and
dismantled camps set up as part of protests against Maduro that
began in February.
"We have got to condemn those arrests in the strongest
possible terms. Those were peaceful protests," Jacobson said.
However, she insisted it was too soon, just a month into the
talks, to impose targeted sanctions, such as visa restrictions
or freezing assets of individuals.
"The process is important because it is the first time they
have had such a process," Jacobson said. U.S. officials do not
want to be seen as getting involved in Venezuela's internal
affairs, which would fuel the government's assertions that the
protests are the product of foreign influence.
Her call for patience frustrated members of the committee,
including its chairman, New Jersey Democratic Senator Robert
Menendez, lead sponsor of a bill calling for targeted sanctions.
"How many more people have to be tortured? How many more
have to be arrested? How many more have to be fired upon, before
we say, 'Well, guess what, the process is not working?'" he
said.
Arizona Republican Senator John McCain said he thought a
strong case had been made to at least consider sanctions. "In
our own hemisphere, it seems to me that we should be paying a
lot more attention, it seems like we should be considering a lot
more actions," he said.
Human Rights Watch issued a report on Monday describing
beatings and other violations of protesters' rights by the
Maduro government.
Illinois Democratic Senator Richard Durbin suggested
Washington should go beyond targeted sanctions on individuals
and consider barring imports of Venezuelan oil. The United
States is the OPEC nation's top oil export market.
But state department officials said that would only be
considered far down the road.
"Energy sanctions are the nuclear option," said Tom
Malinowski, assistant secretary of state for the bureau of
democracy, human rights and labor.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)