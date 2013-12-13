(Recasts, adds context, background, bond prices)
Dec 13 Standard & Poor's cut Venezuela bond
ratings further into junk territory on "radicalization" of
economic policy and declining international reserves, leaving
the door open to further downgrades on concerns about growing
economic distortions.
President Nicolas Maduro spooked investors last month by
forcing merchants to slash prices of consumer goods as part of
an "economic offensive" to rein in annualized inflation of 54
percent, a move critics say will spur shortages down the road.
S&P cut Venezuela's sovereign foreign currency credit rating
to B-minus from B citing expectations of growing state
intervention in the economy in the context of weak growth.
International reserves have dropped almost 20 percent over
the last year. Monetary liquidity has expanded by 71 percent
during the same period as the central bank has financed heavy
social spending by state oil company PDVSA.
S&P maintained a negative outlook on concerns political
polarization may increase the difficulty of carrying out
adjustment measures such as a widely expected currency
devaluation, boosting the risk of default in the next two years.
The ruling Socialist Party's strong showing in last Sunday's
elections for mayors "will reinforce the trend toward more
government intervention in the private sector, extending
macroeconomic dislocations and further increasing the risks to
economic, fiscal, and external sustainability," S&P said.
The OPEC nation's sovereign bond prices were unchanged
following the news, with the Global 2034 up 2.67
percent and the remainder of the bonds in positive territory.
Venezuelan bonds are among the world's highest-yielding,
with yields of several now topping 14 percent.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Caracas Daniel Bases and Pam
Niimi and New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Bob
Burgdorfer)