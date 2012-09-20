* Lightning hit two naphtha tanks at El Palito refinery
By Mario Naranjo and Diego Ore
CARACAS, Sept 20 A fire caused by lightning at
Venezuela's 146,000 barrel-per-day El Palito refinery should be
extinguished on Friday and operations remained unaffected,
President Hugo Chavez said.
In the latest accident on the OPEC member's troubled oil
installation network, an electrical storm late on Wednesday set
fire to two naphtha storage tanks at the El Palito facility in
central Venezuela.
The incident revived painful memories of last month's
disaster at the 645,000-bpd Amuay plant, the South American
country's biggest refinery, when a gas leak caused an explosion
that killed 42 people, injured dozens and damaged 1,600 homes.
One of the tanks at El Palito was extinguished within hours,
but the second tank continued to burn on Thursday.
"Tomorrow, God willing, the second tank should be beaten,"
Chavez said in a televised speech.
PDVSA has suffered a string of accidents and
outages across its refinery network in recent years. Critics say
Chavez's socialist government is under-investing in the oil
industry because it diverts so much crude revenue to welfare
programs.
Oil minister and PDVSA President Rafael Ramirez told state
television the situation at El Palito was under control.
"Operations are normal," he said on Thursday morning from
the scene. "We have not stopped a single refining process."
Some 120 firemen were at the refinery, and had extinguished
flames at the larger tank. The other fire was "controlled and
confined," he added.
PDVSA said Venezuela's fuel inventories were at a
"completely normal" level of 10 to 12 days.
Officials said the fire was some distance from production
units at El Palito, and insisted there was no risk to local
communities.
Last month's blast at the Amuay refinery was one of the
global oil industry's worst accidents in years. Firefighters
battled blazes in storage tanks there for days.
"This is a totally different situation to Amuay," Ramirez
added.