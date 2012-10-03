CARACAS Oct 3 A gas leak at Venezuela's biggest
oil refinery was left unattended for at least several hours
before a blast in August that killed more than 40 people,
according to an opposition-linked report on Wednesday about
safety at the facility.
The pre-dawn explosion left the 645,000-barrel-per-day
Amuay facility burning for four days and cast a spotlight on
conditions at the OPEC country's refineries, where there have
been frequent accidents and outages in recent years.
"There's evidence that insufficient attention was paid to
the gas leak," said Javier Larranaga, a former manager of Centro
Refinador Paraguana, which includes the Amuay and neighboring
Cardon refineries. "The shape of the cloud shows that it had
been forming for a long time."
Larranaga said the fact that workers from the Puramin
lubricants plant nearby had been evacuated the evening before
was evidence that the gas had been seeping for some time.
Government officials declined to comment on the report.
Investigators are looking into several theories about the
cause of the accident, including mechanical failure or corrosion
of valves or pipes. Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez, who is
conducting an official investigation, has denied that
maintenance failures caused the blast.
The Amuay explosion was one of the deadliest refinery
accidents in the world in the past 15 years. In 1997 fire at
India's Visakhapatnam refinery killed 56 people and in 2005 a
blast at BP Plc's Texas City refinery left 15 people
dead.
(Writing by Helen Murphy)