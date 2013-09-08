(Repeating to additional subscribers with no changes)
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Sept 8 An official investigation into a
2012 explosion at Venezuela's largest refinery Amuay has
concluded sabotage was to blame for one of the global oil
industry's deadliest accidents, the OPEC nation's oil minister
said on Sunday.
Summarizing a report to be given on Monday, Rafael Ramirez
said the August 2012 blast that killed more than 40 people and
paralyzed the 645,000 barrel-per-day plant came from a
suspicious quick release of gas rather than a gradual leak.
"The investigation committee has concluded without any doubt
that the origin of the accident has to do with a deliberate act
of sabotage," Ramirez said, adding a huge cloud of gas gathered
in 10 minutes then was ignited by a spark in a car-park.
In his comments to a local TV station, Ramirez said the gas
had come from a pump in block 23 of the installation, and that
the supposed saboteurs had a detailed knowledge of the refinery.
but he gave no further specifics of the allegations.
Ramirez's accusation was in line with a plethora of such
claims by President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government that
opponents are constantly plotting against it.
Maduro, who won election earlier this year to replace Hugo
Chavez after the former president's death from cancer, has
accused the opposition of planning to kill him, and blamed them
for a massive power blackout across Venezuela a few days ago.
Opposition leaders have scoffed at the Amuay and other
accusations, saying they are an absurd smokescreen to distract
Venezuelans from government incompetence.
An opposition investigation into the Amuay disaster
concluded that poor maintenance and inadequate investment were
to blame. It said victims had yet to be properly compensated.
"The Amuay tragedy was totally avoidable," opposition
activist Maria Corina Machado said, when presenting their report
last month.
(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)