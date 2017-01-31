(Adds worker quote, details on refineries)

By Mircely Guanipa

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela Jan 31 Venezuela's Paraguana refining complex was operating at about 42 percent of capacity, a union official said late on Monday, citing an internal report that came amid chronic unit stoppages in the country's refining system.

The 645,000-barrel-per-day Amuay refinery was operating at about 300,000 bpd, while the adjacent 310,000-bpd Cardon refinery was at around 100,000 bpd, according to Ivan Freites, a union leader and fierce critic of state oil company PDVSA .

Caracas-based PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the refineries.

Cardon's fluid catalytic cracking unit was halted on Jan. 23 due to a problem with a compressor, Freites said, adding it was likely to be down around two weeks. Amuay's flexicoker is still down too, according to Freites.

A worker at the complex, who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak with media, confirmed the stoppages.

"Several units are down, some for several months now," the employee said.

OPEC nation Venezuela's refineries have been plagued with blackouts, equipment issues and stoppages for years.

PDVSA often blames problems on "saboteurs" intent on bringing down socialist rule in Venezuela and says its foes and hostile media try to exaggerate refinery issues. Critics say years of underinvestment and poor maintenance are the cause.

To compensate for the refining problems, PDVSA has been importing refined products but has struggled to pay for them because of a cash shortage. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)