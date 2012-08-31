* Blast halted operations Saturday

* No production units were affected

By Marianna Parraga

CARACAS, Aug 31 Venezuela's Amuay refinery has restarted a 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit, Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez told Reuters on Friday, following an explosion that killed almost 50 people and sparked a massive fire.

The disaster halted operations at state oil company PDVSA's 645,000 bpd facility, which is part of the second-biggest refinery complex in the world. For days, firefighters battled burning storage tanks but none of Amuay's production units were affected.

"The (distillation) unit has restarted, processing 100,000 bpd," Ramirez said by telephone.

The authorities are investigating what may have caused a gas leak that led to the blast. In addition to those killed, the pre-dawn explosion destroyed 200 nearby homes.

The accident was the most deadly for the global oil industry in recent years, nearing the toll of a 1997 fire at India's Visakhapatnam refinery, which killed 56.