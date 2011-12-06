* Cardon, Amuay coke units both out

* Union says production down to nearly half

(adds details)

CARACAS, Dec 6 The delayed coking unit at Venezuela's 310,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cardon refinery stopped on Tuesday due to a pump fault, workers said.

That followed Monday's maintenance stoppage of the delayed coking unit at the nearby 645,000 bpd Amuay refinery.

Both incidents mean the Paraguana Refining Center's overall production is reduced to less than 55 percent of capacity, local union leader Ivan Freites said.

There was no immediate confirmation from state oil company PDVSA.

The South American OPEC member's Paraguana installations are one of the world's biggest refinery complexes.

Venezuelan oil exports have declined in recent years, partly because PDVSA's refineries have had numerous accidents and maintenance stoppages.

