By Marianna Parraga
PARAGUANA, Venezuela, Aug 28 Veteran staff at
Venezuela's biggest refinery raised the alarm about a gas leak
before an explosion tore through the facility and killed 48
people, helping management save lives, the energy minister said
on Tuesday.
In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Rafael Ramirez said
he had personally interviewed two workers who detected the leak
at the sprawling 645,000 barrel-per-day Amuay facility.
"Thanks to them, we were able to take certain actions that
prevented more deaths. One of them has 24 years experience, the
other 33 years," Ramirez said.
He said the cloud of olefins resembled a mist, visible to
the naked eye, that reached about head height above the ground.
"It is possible that the (gas) cloud formed itself in less
than an hour. How did it become so extensive and dense? It has
to do with the origin of the leak," he said. "In one month, this
investigation should be finished."
Asked why local residents, some of whom lived close to the
refinery's fence, near the storage tanks, had not been moved to
safety when the gas leak was reported, Ramirez said: "It is not
risky for people to stay in their homes, so we didn't tell give
the order to abandon them."
Describing it as a "once in a decade" accident, he said
President Hugo Chavez's government had invested some $4.8
billion dollars since 2007 in the Paraguana Refinery Complex
(CRP), which also includes the 310,000 bpd Cardon facility.
"We are now evaluating the situation of every family that
was affected ... we are ready to assume our responsibilities."
On Monday Chavez said he had created a $23 million fund to
help pay for cleanup operations and to repair damaged houses. He
also said 257 new homes would be made available in the coming
weeks for families who lost theirs, 60 of them immediately.
Ramirez added that Amuay was insured and that all the damage
was covered, but did not provide further details.